Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Oxford County family celebrates $1M lottery win

By Staff Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 3:43 pm
.
. OLG

A family in Oxford County is splitting a massive $1-million cheque after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize of the LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Their lucky day was Sept. 25, when a group of six scored big.

Group leader William Ferguson of Tavistock was overjoyed when he heard the news.

“We heard there was a winning ticket sold in the area. When we checked our ticket at the store, it turned out that we were the winners!”

READ MORE: St. Thomas couple now $26-million richer after mega lottery win

The winners all agree that the win is shocking and life-changing.

They plan to use their winnings to pay bills and complete home renovations.

The other group members are Kari Puklicz of New Hamburg, Kenneth Ferguson of Tavistock, Kimberly Vanderhyden of Tavistock, Kristopher Ferguson of Mount Albert and Linda Ferguson of Tavistock.

Story continues below advertisement

The winning ticket was purchased at Tavistock Gas & Variety on Woodstock Street.

What can you buy with the Mega Million jackpot prize money?
What can you buy with the Mega Million jackpot prize money?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
newsLotteryOlgLotto 649Lottery WinnerLottoOxford CountyWinnerone million
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.