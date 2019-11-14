Oxford County family celebrates $1M lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A family in Oxford County is splitting a massive $1-million cheque after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize of the LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Their lucky day was Sept. 25, when a group of six scored big.

Group leader William Ferguson of Tavistock was overjoyed when he heard the news.

“We heard there was a winning ticket sold in the area. When we checked our ticket at the store, it turned out that we were the winners!”

The winners all agree that the win is shocking and life-changing.

They plan to use their winnings to pay bills and complete home renovations.

The other group members are Kari Puklicz of New Hamburg, Kenneth Ferguson of Tavistock, Kimberly Vanderhyden of Tavistock, Kristopher Ferguson of Mount Albert and Linda Ferguson of Tavistock.

Story continues below advertisement

The winning ticket was purchased at Tavistock Gas & Variety on Woodstock Street.

1:15 What can you buy with the Mega Million jackpot prize money? What can you buy with the Mega Million jackpot prize money?