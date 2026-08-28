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Consumer

Privacy watchdog takes Google to court over ‘right to be forgotten’ case

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2026 5:23 pm
1 min read
FILE - Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. View image in full screen
FILE - Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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Canada’s privacy commissioner is asking the Federal Court to order Google to de-list specific search results, after Google refused to comply with the watchdog’s recommendations.

The privacy commissioner’s office said a year ago that Google wouldn’t implement its recommendation to de-list specific articles in the search results for an individual’s name.

The case, which has been ongoing since 2017, involves articles about a criminal charge that was dropped, which the individual said caused direct harm.

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The watchdog recommended Google de-list the articles for searches of that individual’s name, though they would continue to be available online and appear in results for other search terms.

The privacy commissioner has now filed an application with the Federal Court, asking the court to enforce its recommendations.

Google has maintained the case raises issues around freedom of expression that were not addressed by the courts and a spokesperson says the company welcomes the opportunity to address these issues in court.

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Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Google refusing to comply with ‘right to be forgotten’ de-listing decision'
Business Matters: Google refusing to comply with ‘right to be forgotten’ de-listing decision

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