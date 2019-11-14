Okanagan weather: waves of rain through the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Valley cloud continues to linger in the Okanagan into the end of the second full week of November.

Morning mist stuck around to start the day on Thursday with some showers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap as the mercury dipped to 2 degrees in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Mostly cloudy skies linger through the day as temperatures rise up to around 6 degrees.

Clouds stick around into Friday morning with an approaching front bringing in a good chance of rain during the day with freezing levels around 1400 metres.

There is a chance of showers on Friday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures should slide up to 7 or 8 degrees in the afternoon as the rain risk diminishes later on.

The next round of rain rolls in on Saturday and lingers into Sunday with anywhere between 4 and 15 millimetres possible by mid-weekend.

4 to 15 millimetres of rain is possible by Sunday morning in parts of the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will surge from 6 degrees on Saturday to double digits to round off the weekend on Sunday, as showers start to pull away.

Story continues below advertisement

The work week will start with some sunshine before the next deck of clouds builds in during the day on Monday.

Afternoon highs should settle into mid-single digits as clouds and showers slide through on Tuesday followed by a return to sunshine by mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.