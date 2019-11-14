Menu

Crime

Man accused of killing his mother in Guelph waives preliminary hearing

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 14, 2019 2:08 pm
Patsy Lewis was found dead in her home in Guelph on Sept. 30, 2014.
Patsy Lewis was found dead in her home in Guelph on Sept. 30, 2014. Supplied

The man accused of killing his mother in Guelph in 2014 has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Larry Kemp made a brief appearance in the basement courtroom of the Superior Court of Justice on Woolwich Street Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death, Guelph police say

His case was put over until late January, when it’s expected trial dates will be scheduled for later in 2020.

Kemp was arrested in November 2018 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Patsy Lewis, who was found dead in her south end home on Sept. 30, 2014.

Her cause of death has never been made public.

A preliminary hearing is a mini-trial of sorts to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

READ MORE: Guelph man accused of killing his mother makes court appearance

Not only has Kemp waived that, but the defence has agreed to waive his right to be tried within a reasonable time, which means the case will not be thrown out if it is not completed within a certain time frame.

Kemp, who remains in custody, did not speak during his court appearance.

