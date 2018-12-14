Guelph man accused of killing his mother makes court appearance
The man accused of killing his mother in Guelph four years ago made a brief court appearance on Friday afternoon.
Larry Kemp was arrested by Guelph police in late November and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Patsy Lewis.
She was found dead in her south-end home on Gordon Street on Sept. 30, 2014. Lewis’ cause of death has never been released.
Kemp’s appearance on Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice was his third since his arrest. He wore a dark coat and a white-collared shirt.
The 44-year-old remains in custody and will make another court appearance in January.
Kemp was arrested weeks after police announced that they had received new information into Lewis’ death, but investigators did not release any details.
