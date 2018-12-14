Canada
Homeowner collapses, dies while Guelph police investigate break-in: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked their mandate after a 72-year-old man collapsed and died while Guelph police were investigating a break-in at his home.

Police responded to the call at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Victoria Road.

The Special Investigations Unit said while officers were speaking with the homeowner, he collapsed and later died at the hospital.

He has been identified as Clyde Abbott.

The SIU assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Hamilton on Friday.

The SIU are asking anyone with information about the circumstances to call them at 1-800-787-8529.

The agency is mandated to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Global News