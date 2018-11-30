Kitchener man charged with second-degree murder in Patsy Lewis case

Guelph police have made an arrest in connection with the death of Patsy Lewis.

Lewis was found dead in her Gordon Street home on Sept. 30, 2014.

READ MORE: Guelph police receive new information into 2014 homicide investigation

Lewis was 61 years old when she died, but her cause of death has never been made public.

Police say that on Thursday, they arrested a 42-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Guelph police seeking new information into 2014 murder

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.