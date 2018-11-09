Guelph police seeking new information into 2014 murder

Guelph police are renewing their call for help in solving a homicide investigation from over four years ago.

Patsy Lewis was found dead in her Gordon Street home on Sept. 30, 2014, by police officers searching for a man on an unrelated issue.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, police said it continues to be an active investigation, but have never released Lewis’ cause of death.

“To preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the cause of death will not be released, nor will any specific details pertaining to the investigation itself,” police said.

Lewis was 61 years old when she died.

Police asked anyone with “new relevant” information to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7330.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.