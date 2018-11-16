Guelph police receive new information into 2014 homicide investigation

Guelph police say they have received new information into a four-year-old unsolved homicide investigation, but more tips are still needed.

Patsy Lewis was found dead in her Gordon Street home on Sept. 30, 2014.

“Over the past four years, Guelph police have actively investigated this homicide and recently detectives have received new information,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

He added that police will not comment on the new information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The news comes a week after police renewed their call for more information into Lewis’ death.

Despite the new information, Fraser said detectives still need more tips.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 519-824-1212 ext. 7330. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lewis was 61 years old when she died, but her cause of death has never been made public.

New information received in 2014 homicide of Patsy Lewis pic.twitter.com/7IRvFjUMed — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) November 16, 2018