Entertainment

Billie Eilish drops new single, ‘Everything I Wanted’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 4:22 pm
Billie Eilish at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sept. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Billie Eilish at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sept. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. CP Images Archive

On Wednesday evening, Billie Eilish dropped a brand-new single, Everything I Wanted.

Initially, the Bad Guy singer announced the highly-anticipated track on Sunday, via Instagram Live, adding that she will later release a second new song.

Everything I Wanted is the 17-year-old’s first single since All the Good Girls Go to Hell — part of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019).

Though the track was co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, Rolling Stone reported that the song was a tribute to him.

As excerpted by the outlet, Eilish wrote in a statement: “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”

READ MORE: 2019 CMA Award winners: Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves win big

Like all recordings by his younger sister, O’Connell, 22, produced Everything I Wanted, too.

Upon sharing the song link for her Instagram followers, Eilish wrote, “dis one is special to me, i’ll tell you why soon.”

(L-R) Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell attend the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala on Nov. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
(L-R) Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell attend the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala on Nov. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Everything I Wanted is now available through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Eilish’s currently untitled single will be released.

READ MORE: Global Citizen enlists Billie Eilish, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more for 2020 charity event

Tickets for Eilish’s upcoming highly-anticipated ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour, meanwhile, are now on sale.

Updates, tickets and additional tour dates can be found through the official Billie Eilish website.

2020 North American ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour dates:

March 9 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
March 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 12 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
March 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
March 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
March 16 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Center
March 19 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
March 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
March 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 25 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 28 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
March 29 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
April 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
April 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 7 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
April 8 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
April 10 — Seattle, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
