Billie Eilish drops new single, ‘Everything I Wanted’

On Wednesday evening, Billie Eilish dropped a brand-new single, Everything I Wanted.

Initially, the Bad Guy singer announced the highly-anticipated track on Sunday, via Instagram Live, adding that she will later release a second new song.

Everything I Wanted is the 17-year-old’s first single since All the Good Girls Go to Hell — part of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019).

Though the track was co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, Rolling Stone reported that the song was a tribute to him.

As excerpted by the outlet, Eilish wrote in a statement: “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”

Like all recordings by his younger sister, O’Connell, 22, produced Everything I Wanted, too.

Upon sharing the song link for her Instagram followers, Eilish wrote, “dis one is special to me, i’ll tell you why soon.”

(L-R) Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell attend the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala on Nov. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Everything I Wanted is now available through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Eilish’s currently untitled single will be released.

Tickets for Eilish’s upcoming highly-anticipated ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour, meanwhile, are now on sale.

Updates, tickets and additional tour dates can be found through the official Billie Eilish website.

2020 North American ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour dates:

March 9 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

March 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 12 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

March 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

March 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

March 16 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Center

March 19 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

March 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

March 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

March 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 25 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 28 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 29 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

April 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

April 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 7 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 8 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 — Seattle, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

