Driver arrested after U-Haul speeds through Calgary, crashing into parked vehicles: police

Calgary police say the driver of a U-Haul van was taken into custody on Thursday after officers pursued it through the city as it crashed into numerous other vehicles and drove at high rates of speed.

Police were first called to the area of 52 Street and Peigan Trail Southeast around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a collision with a cube van, but said the cube van left the scene.

Police then received multiple calls from people who reported seeing the van running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

We are currently working to stop a U-Haul cube van driving dangerously throughout the city. It was last in the northeast near McKnight. Please be cautious driving in the area and allow police vehicles through traffic. 1/2 #yycroads #yyctraffic #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 14, 2019

According to a Thursday news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver didn’t pull over.

The driver was followed on the northeast portion of McKnight Boulevard just before 6 a.m. but evaded officers, the CPS said.

However, thanks to tips from the public, police were able to locate the vehicle again around 6:30 a.m., parked in the 3900 block of Centre A Street Northeast.

It was at that location that police said one man was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Thursday that it’s not known why the suspect was driving dangerously, but it’s not believed that he was deliberately striking vehicles.

“There is nothing to suggest that the driver was intentionally trying to harm anyone.” Tweet This

No injuries were reported.

Police said they’re working to determine exactly how many vehicles were hit by the cube van between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t already spoken with police is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.