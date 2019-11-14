Menu

Driver arrested after U-Haul speeds through Calgary, crashing into parked vehicles: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 9:56 am
Updated November 14, 2019 10:15 am
Man arrested by police after U-Haul drives dangerously through Calgary
Calgary police took a man into custody on Nov. 14 after pursing a U-Haul through the city as it sped, ran red lights and struck other vehicles.

Calgary police say the driver of a U-Haul van was taken into custody on Thursday after officers pursued it through the city as it crashed into numerous other vehicles and drove at high rates of speed.

Police were first called to the area of 52 Street and Peigan Trail Southeast around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a collision with a cube van, but said the cube van left the scene.

Police then received multiple calls from people who reported seeing the van running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a Thursday news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver didn’t pull over.

The driver was followed on the northeast portion of McKnight Boulevard just before 6 a.m. but evaded officers, the CPS said.

However, thanks to tips from the public, police were able to locate the vehicle again around 6:30 a.m., parked in the 3900 block of Centre A Street Northeast.

It was at that location that police said one man was taken into custody without incident.

Police located the U-Haul at around 6:30 a.m., parked in the 3900 block of Centre A Street N.E. One man was taken into custody without incident.
Police located the U-Haul at around 6:30 a.m., parked in the 3900 block of Centre A Street N.E. One man was taken into custody without incident. Global News

Police said Thursday that it’s not known why the suspect was driving dangerously, but it’s not believed that he was deliberately striking vehicles.

“There is nothing to suggest that the driver was intentionally trying to harm anyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Police said they’re working to determine exactly how many vehicles were hit by the cube van between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t already spoken with police is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

