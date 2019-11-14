Man facing impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into sidewalk plow in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a driver has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into a sidewalk plow in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Creditview and Britannia roads just before 11:30 p.m.

Police said a man drove his car into a sidewalk plow and caused it to roll over. The operator of the plow was taken to a local hospital by paramedics with minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the driver was taken into custody in connection with an “impaired-related” offence.

On Thursday morning, police said the 25-year-old driver of the car has been charged with impaired driving.

COLLISION:

– Britannia Rd/Creditview Rd in #Mississauga

– Car has struck a sidewalk plow and caused it to roll over

– Operator of plow transported to local hospital

– Driver of car in custody for impaired related offence

– Injuries not serious

– C/R: 11:29pm

– PR19-0415927 pic.twitter.com/2AHe8X7LyL — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 14, 2019

Story continues below advertisement