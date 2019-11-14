Menu

Crime

Man facing impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into sidewalk plow in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 9:12 am
A photo from the scene in Mississauga after a vehicle crashed into a sidewalk plow.
A photo from the scene in Mississauga after a vehicle crashed into a sidewalk plow. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say a driver has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into a sidewalk plow in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Creditview and Britannia roads just before 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 dead after crash involving car, transport truck in Mississauga

Police said a man drove his car into a sidewalk plow and caused it to roll over. The operator of the plow was taken to a local hospital by paramedics with minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the driver was taken into custody in connection with an “impaired-related” offence.

On Thursday morning, police said the 25-year-old driver of the car has been charged with impaired driving.

