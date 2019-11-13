London woman ‘traumatized’ after car smashed through living room

Send this page to someone via email

A lot of things can wake you up in the night, but a car in your living room is not something most people expect.

Diane Yeo was sleeping on her couch on Oct. 27 when she was woken up by a car smashing through the wall of her home a meter from her head.

“Right now I am not able to live alone, I get afraid at night, it’s hard for me to go to sleep, because of that memory – it feels not safe to sleep.”

inside Diane Yeo's home on Blackfriars Street after the crash

A 20-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of impaired operation of a vehicle.

Thankfully no one was physically injured, but Yeo said the incident has taken an emotional toll.

“His actions have impacted not only physical structures but also a human being, he has impacted my life, family, friends, and community,” said Yeo.

“I would like him to know there was someone harmed as a result of his actions.”

Yeo has rented the home on Blackfriars Street for the last seven years but said she does not feel safe enough to move back.

In the interim, she is staying with family members while she mentally recovers and said the support from the community is what gives her strength.

Diane Yeo

Self-employed as a mindfulness coach and public speaker, Yeo said because of the incident she has been unable to work and is undergoing counseling.

Her nephew has set up a gofundme page to help with the expense of recovery while she is not working.

“The insurance company will consider me not physically injured but what about the trauma? I am very well informed with techniques to use and I have practitioners here helping me.”

Yeo’s home was not the only building hit, across the street is Society Cafe, which was forced to close down for six months due to the damage.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a pair of hydro poles and the two buildings.

The driver is due in court on Nov. 20.

