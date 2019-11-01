At least 6 month wait before Society Cafe can reopen its doors

Send this page to someone via email

Society Cafe won’t be able to serve its customers for at least six months, according to the owner.

Robert Dore, who owns the Blackfriars Street shop, says more than $100,000 worth of damage was done when a car slammed into the northeast corner of the cafe on Oct. 27.

Dore hopes to be back up and running by the spring of next year.

“With these types of things, you never know how long it could take. For all I know, it could take a year to get back up and running. In the short term, obviously I have to take care of myself and my family.”

However, Dore has managed to find an interim solution to keep the business up-and-running.

“There’s a situation hopefully that will work out that we’ll be able to operate out of another location. It’s obviously not an ideal situation but it’s going to work, hopefully, for the short term until we can get back in.”

Starting Saturday, Society Cafe will be at Trail’s End Market at 4370 Dundas Street East, east of the London airport.

“I’m having a discussion right now with someone that we know that has an established business in London and our business would compliment their business,” Dore adds.

There were no injuries reported in the Sunday morning crash that took out a chunk of Society Cafe, along with a home across the street.

Tyrease Phouttharath, 20, has been charged with impaired operation and impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Nov. 20.