Crime

Martensville, Sask., man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 2:29 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 2:30 pm
Dawn and Sam Schnurr lost their 11-year-old daughter Sophie (left) in an impaired driving crash on Dec. 21, 2018, outside of Warman, Sask.
Dawn and Sam Schnurr lost their 11-year-old daughter Sophie (left) in an impaired driving crash on Dec. 21, 2018, outside of Warman, Sask. GoFundMe / Supplied Photo

A Martensville, Sask., man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death, after a crash last December that killed a girl near Warman.

Sophie Schnurr, 11, was killed on Dec. 21, 2018 after two half-ton trucks collided head-on on Highway 305 near Highway 11.

READ MORE: Drunk driving charges laid in 2018 crash near Warman, Sask. where girl died

Police said two other people in the truck Schnurr was a passenger in were injured.

Anthony McClelland pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to impaired driving causing death, along with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He will be sentenced on March 19, 2020.

Moose Jaw family pushing for tougher impaired driving sentences

With files from Thomas Piller

