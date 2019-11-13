Sexual assault charge against Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov stayed

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story identified Vagramov as the mayor of Port Coquiltam. He is the mayor of Port Moody.

A charge of sexual assault has been stayed against Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov.

A lawyer appeared on behalf of him in provincial court in Port Moody on Wednesday morning.

Back in March, Vagramov was charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam on April 1, 2015. Vagramov was a city councillor at the time.

Vagramov then took a leave of absence, but returned in September as he continued to fight to the charge.

He then went back to a leave of absence last month.

The BC Prosecution Service said Wednesday that his charges have been stayed after he completed an alternative measures program, which allows an accused person to deal with a criminal charge outside the court process.

The measures can include financial compensation, an apology, or community service work. It’s not clear what measures Vagramov had completed.