Port Moody mayor Vagramov will return to leave of absence

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov will be returning to his leave of absence while he’s dealing with a sexual assault charge in court.

The news comes after a tumultuous few months of city council. He was originally asked to take the leave in March after the charge was laid.

In a statement to Global News, Vagramov says “There is no legal requirement for me to be away from my elected role, but today I am exercising my discretion to go back on leave without pay until I am cleared of the charges held against me.”

He adds that “… some people out there won’t be happy until they see my head on a stake, but for the vast majority of reasonable folks out there: After taking time to filter out the partisan noise, I hear your input, I value it, and it does play greatly into my decision making here at City Hall.”

Councillor Steve Milani will be Acting Mayor during Vagramov’s absence, which the Mayor expects will be about 3 to 4 weeks.

Various city councillors had taken turns acting since June, when Vagramov said he would give up his salary while on leave.

In September, Vagramov said he was coming back to the mayor’s chair, prompting protests from some city council colleagues and support from others.

On October 8, City Council voted 4-3 asking him to go back on unpaid leave.

At that time, he said he wouldn’t.