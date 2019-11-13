Help improve Deerfoot Trail: open houses start this week

Send this page to someone via email

The first of a series of open houses aimed at gathering feedback on how to improve Deerfoot Trail will be held in Forest Heights on Wednesday.

Last month, the City of Calgary unveiled their plans for redeveloping the popular thoroughfare, highlighting seven key areas they wish to improve.

READ MORE: City of Calgary unveils detailed plans for Deerfoot Trail upgrades

Now, the city and Alberta Transportation are looking for feedback from the community on the preliminary design concepts.

The goal of the revamp is to help improve Deerfoot Trail as traffic patterns grow and change over the next 30 years.

The province has committed $210 million for the project, but the total cost for the upgrades remains unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Four open houses are being held in the communities the city says will be most affected by the project:

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Time: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

5:30 – 8 p.m. Location: Forest Heights Community Association, 4909 Forego Ave S.E.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: Riverbend Community Association, 19 Rivervalley Dr S.E.

Monday, Nov. 18

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: Riverbend Community Association, 19 Rivervalley Dr S.E.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: RT Alderman School, 725 Mapleton Dr S.E.

If you aren’t able to make it out to any of the open houses, feedback is also being collected through an online survey until Nov. 25.