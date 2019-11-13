Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Help improve Deerfoot Trail: open houses start this week

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 1:37 pm
Calgary skyline at night with Deerfoot Trail in the foreground.
Calgary skyline at night with Deerfoot Trail in the foreground. Getty Images

The first of a series of open houses aimed at gathering feedback on how to improve Deerfoot Trail will be held in Forest Heights on Wednesday.

Last month, the City of Calgary unveiled their plans for redeveloping the popular thoroughfare, highlighting seven key areas they wish to improve.

READ MORE: City of Calgary unveils detailed plans for Deerfoot Trail upgrades

Now, the city and Alberta Transportation are looking for feedback from the community on the preliminary design concepts.

The goal of the revamp is to help improve Deerfoot Trail as traffic patterns grow and change over the next 30 years.

READ MORE: Deerfoot Trail expansion: New lanes to be added to 21 km of road

The province has committed $210 million for the project, but the total cost for the upgrades remains unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Four open houses are being held in the communities the city says will be most affected by the project:

Wednesday, Nov. 13

  • Time: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Location: Forest Heights Community Association, 4909 Forego Ave S.E.

Saturday, Nov. 16

  • Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Community Association, 19 Rivervalley Dr S.E.

Monday, Nov. 18

  • Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Community Association, 19 Rivervalley Dr S.E.

Saturday, Nov. 23 

  • Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Location: RT Alderman School, 725 Mapleton Dr S.E.

If you aren’t able to make it out to any of the open houses, feedback is also being collected through an online survey until Nov. 25.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgarygovernment of albertaDeerfoot TrailAlberta Transportationpublic consultationDeerfoot Trail studyopen housesDeerfoot Trail improvementsDeerfoot Trail open houses
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.