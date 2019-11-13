Over 450 guns discovered in Heron Gate home, Ottawa police say all are owned legally

Send this page to someone via email

Some people collect stamps, others coins. For a west Ottawa resident, their item of choice is firearms.

In August 2019, while investigating a separate incident, police came across a home containing over 450 guns, ammunition and various other weapons.

Ottawa Police came across approximately 850 firearms in a home in the Heron Gate area in August 2019. The cache filled 5 cargo vans and included rifles, handguns,machine guns, ammunition and various weapons. pic.twitter.com/ummMkgu9jL — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 13, 2019

According to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit, all of the guns are legally owned by the resident in the home and all of the guns are accounted for.

Cataloging and testing took over two months for all of the guns, hence the announcement Wednesday, say police.

According to police, none of the guns have been used in a crime and all will be returned to the homeowner.

The only wrongdoing, police say, is the improper storage of the firearms.

“You have to abide by the laws,” said Benoit. “Keep it in a safe environment, away from kids and stored safely. Obviously, this was not the case here but the owner is being cooperative.”

As for why the owner had so many guns at his disposal, Benoit says the person is just a fan of guns.