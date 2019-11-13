Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Over 450 guns discovered in Heron Gate home, Ottawa police say all are owned legally

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 1:04 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 1:06 pm
Ottawa police say they discovered a cache of over 450 guns in a home in Heron Gate in August.
Ottawa police say they discovered a cache of over 450 guns in a home in Heron Gate in August. Ottawa Police Service

Some people collect stamps, others coins. For a west Ottawa resident, their item of choice is firearms.

In August 2019, while investigating a separate incident, police came across a home containing over 450 guns, ammunition and various other weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 1 sent to hospital, 2 dogs killed after fire damages Kanata home

According to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit, all of the guns are legally owned by the resident in the home and all of the guns are accounted for.

Cataloging and testing took over two months for all of the guns, hence the announcement Wednesday, say police.

According to police, none of the guns have been used in a crime and all will be returned to the homeowner.

The only wrongdoing, police say, is the improper storage of the firearms.

READ MORE: Man charged with manslaughter in Halloween night stabbing turns himself in: Ottawa police

“You have to abide by the laws,” said Benoit. “Keep it in a safe environment, away from kids and stored safely. Obviously, this was not the case here but the owner is being cooperative.”

As for why the owner had so many guns at his disposal, Benoit says the person is just a fan of guns.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa gunsGun fans ottawaHeron Gate gunsHeron Gate OttawaOttawa police discover gunsOttawa police guns
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.