Edmonton man sentenced to one year for distributing child pornography

A 36 year-old Edmonton man who had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his computer has been sentenced to one year in jail and another 2 years of probation.

After a brief investigation in March 2018, police seized a computer and thumb drive owned by Steven Brian Davis.

An agreed statement of facts indicates Davis had 856 different pictures of child pornography on his laptop. Most had been deleted but 144 were still accessible to the average user.

The laptop also contained 27 videos of child pornography — all but 10 of them had been deleted.

The thumb drive contained 68 pictures and 21 videos. All of the illegal files had been transferred there from the computer.

Davis pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. The Crown Prosecutor told court typically he would seek a longer sentence for distribution but the facts in this case led to a joint sentencing submission requesting one year in jail.

Court documents indicate Davis didn’t intend to share the documents. He used a file sharing program called LimeZilla which puts all downloaded content in a shared folder which other users can access.

“He was just using it for himself,” said Crown Prosecutor Craig Krieger.

“Despite the warning signs he was playing with fire in a dry forest with high winds, he was lighting a fire anyway without adequately protecting it and containing it.” Tweet This

Davis’ lawyer said the sentence is fair. He told court his client was simply downloading large folders of traditional pornography but some files included child pornography.

After his one year sentence is served, Davis will have to abide by a number of conditions including no contact with anyone under 16 years old.