Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man sentenced to one year for distributing child pornography

By Fletcher Kent Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 1:17 pm
The law courts in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
The law courts in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Wes Rosa, Global News

A 36 year-old Edmonton man who had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his computer has been sentenced to one year in jail and another 2 years of probation.

After a brief investigation in March 2018, police seized a computer and thumb drive owned by Steven Brian Davis.

An agreed statement of facts indicates Davis had 856 different pictures of child pornography on his laptop. Most had been deleted but 144 were still accessible to the average user.

The laptop also contained 27 videos of child pornography — all but 10 of them had been deleted.

The thumb drive contained 68 pictures and 21 videos. All of the illegal files had been transferred there from the computer.

Davis pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. The Crown Prosecutor told court typically he would seek a longer sentence for distribution but the facts in this case led to a joint sentencing submission requesting one year in jail.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Photographer found guilty of sex offences in Edmonton

Court documents indicate Davis didn’t intend to share the documents. He used a file sharing program called LimeZilla which puts all downloaded content in a shared folder which other users can access.

“He was just using it for himself,” said Crown Prosecutor Craig Krieger.

“Despite the warning signs he was playing with fire in a dry forest with high winds, he was lighting a fire anyway without adequately protecting it and containing it.”

Tweet This

Davis’ lawyer said the sentence is fair. He told court his client was simply downloading large folders of traditional pornography but some files included child pornography.

After his one year sentence is served, Davis will have to abide by a number of conditions including no contact with anyone under 16 years old.

CourtChild PornographyAlberta JusticeSentencingLaw Courtschild pornography chargesEdmonton courtChild porn chargesdistributionchild porn edmontonSteven Brian Davissteven davis
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.