Crime

Photographer found guilty of sex offences in Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:07 am
Christopher Lafrance, a photographer accused of various child pornography and sex offences, was convicted of nine criminal offences in an Edmonton courtroom on Friday.
A photographer accused of various child pornography and sex offences was convicted of nine criminal offences in an Edmonton courtroom on Friday.

On Monday, Alberta Justice confirmed to Global News that Christopher Lafrance was found guilty of crimes including making and possessing child pornography, sexual interference and communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence.

In 2016, Lafrance was arrested after police said a teenage girl reported being inappropriately touched during two photo shoots.

Lafrance’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

CrimeCourtChild PornographySexual InterferenceSex CrimesSex offencesChristopher Lafrance
