Photographer found guilty of sex offences in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A photographer accused of various child pornography and sex offences was convicted of nine criminal offences in an Edmonton courtroom on Friday.

On Monday, Alberta Justice confirmed to Global News that Christopher Lafrance was found guilty of crimes including making and possessing child pornography, sexual interference and communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence.

In 2016, Lafrance was arrested after police said a teenage girl reported being inappropriately touched during two photo shoots.

READ MORE: Edmonton police charge celebrity photographer with sexually assaulting teen, child porn

Lafrance’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement