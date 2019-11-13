Trudeau to meet with Bloc Québécois leader ahead of new Parliament sitting

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Yves-Francois Blanchet‘s turn to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

The Bloc Quebecois leader will meet with him on Wednesday, one day after Trudeau had back-to-back meetings with Conservative Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Trudeau and Blanchet will talk about the upcoming sitting of Parliament — scheduled to begin Dec. 5 with the election of a House of Commons Speaker followed by a throne speech outlining the Liberal government’s priorities.

Blanchet has made clear that his party will only vote to accept legislation that benefits Quebec and is expected to push for more autonomy for the province.

Trudeau will also meet with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Thursday.

The meetings are an opportunity for the prime minister to sort out which of his party’s policy platforms will fly in a minority Parliament.