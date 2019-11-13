Menu

Politics

Trudeau to meet with Bloc Québécois leader ahead of new Parliament sitting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 9:00 am
Federal Election 2019: Blanchet says Trudeau has ‘responsibility’ to make minority parliament work
WATCH: Blanchet says Trudeau has ‘responsibility’ to make minority parliament work

It’s Yves-Francois Blanchet‘s turn to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

The Bloc Quebecois leader will meet with him on Wednesday, one day after Trudeau had back-to-back meetings with Conservative Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

READ MORE: Blanchet says Bloc will work with Liberals despite pipeline support

Trudeau and Blanchet will talk about the upcoming sitting of Parliament — scheduled to begin Dec. 5 with the election of a House of Commons Speaker followed by a throne speech outlining the Liberal government’s priorities.

Blanchet has made clear that his party will only vote to accept legislation that benefits Quebec and is expected to push for more autonomy for the province.

Quebec sends message to Federal Party Leaders
Quebec sends message to Federal Party Leaders

Trudeau will also meet with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Thursday.

The meetings are an opportunity for the prime minister to sort out which of his party’s policy platforms will fly in a minority Parliament.

