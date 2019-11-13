Naheed Nenshi addresses Calgary Chamber ahead of budget discussions

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be addressing the Calgary Chamber on Wednesday ahead of city council’s budget discussions later this month.

According to the chamber, Nenshi will discuss what the City of Calgary has done in the last few years to support economic recovery and what needs to be done moving forward to ensure the city’s comeback.

READ MORE: Calgary city council looking at scenarios to increase or freeze tax rate as budget talks continue

The sold-out event, called A Conversation with Mayor Naheed Nenshi, runs from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Fairmont Palliser on 9 Avenue Southwest.

Afterwards, Nenshi and Calgary Chamber president and CEO Sandip Lalli will answer questions from the media.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement