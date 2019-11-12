North Edmonton school bus crash sends 3 children to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three children were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after a collision involving a school bus in north Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred at 130 Avenue and 85 Street at about 3:45 p.m. They said 27 children were on the bus at the time but did not provide further details.

A man who said he witnessed the crash said the collision involved a second vehicle.

“I was waiting for my little guy over on 85 Street to pick him up from the bus when I heard screeching tires down on the 86th lane,” Pawel Serdynski said. “When I looked over, I saw the blue SUV hit the side of the yellow school bus.”

From what he saw, Serdynski said he believes the SUV made an attempt to stop and try to avoid a collision.

“I don’t think anyone in that situation would have been able to stop with the road conditions the way they are right now,” he said.

Police did not say whether road conditions were a factor in the crash or if they expect to lay any charges.