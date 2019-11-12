Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

North Edmonton school bus crash sends 3 children to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 11:02 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 11:05 pm
Three children were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after a collision involving a school bus in north Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Three children were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after a collision involving a school bus in north Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Wes Rosa/ Global News

Three children were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after a collision involving a school bus in north Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

Related News

Police said the crash occurred at 130 Avenue and 85 Street at about 3:45 p.m. They said 27 children were on the bus at the time but did not provide further details.

A man who said he witnessed the crash said the collision involved a second vehicle.

“I was waiting for my little guy over on 85 Street to pick him up from the bus when I heard screeching tires down on the 86th lane,” Pawel Serdynski said. “When I looked over, I saw the blue SUV hit the side of the yellow school bus.”

From what he saw, Serdynski said he believes the SUV made an attempt to stop and try to avoid a collision.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think anyone in that situation would have been able to stop with the road conditions the way they are right now,” he said.

Police did not say whether road conditions were a factor in the crash or if they expect to lay any charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crashedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeCollisionEPSTrafficEdmonton Trafficschool bus crashEdmonton School Bus Crash130 Avenue85 Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.