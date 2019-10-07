SUV driver airlifted to hospital after collision with school bus west of Edmonton

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision involving an SUV and a school bus in central Alberta on Monday afternoon.
RCMP said officers were called to the crash at Highway 753 and Range Road 534 shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Four children were on the school bus at the time of the collision and one was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.
RCMP said the SUV driver was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP did not provide details about the cause of the collision.
