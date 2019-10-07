Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

SUV driver airlifted to hospital after collision with school bus west of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 11:58 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 12:00 am
RCMP said officers were called to the crash at Highway 753 and Range Road 534 shortly before 4:30 p.m.
RCMP said officers were called to the crash at Highway 753 and Range Road 534 shortly before 4:30 p.m. COURTESY: Jayme Leschert

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision involving an SUV and a school bus in central Alberta on Monday afternoon.

RCMP said officers were called to the crash at Highway 753 and Range Road 534 shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Four children were on the school bus at the time of the collision and one was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.

RCMP said the SUV driver was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP did not provide details about the cause of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Alberta RCMPTrafficschool bus crashAlberta crashcentral Alberta collisionAlberta School Bus CrashCentral Alberta crashSchool bus crash AlbertaHighway 753Highway 753 and Range Road 534Range Road 534
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.