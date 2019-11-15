‘It’s a sense of achievement’: Penticton Tuneagers choir celebrates 50th anniversary

The Penticton Tuneagers established in 1970 are still going strong after 50 years because they are powered by their love of song. For members, it’s so much more than just a choir, they say.
“There’s a special feeling when you are older and able to accomplish what they accomplish,” said Patti Craig, former director of the Penticton Tuneagers.
“It’s a sense of achievement. It’s a sense of, ‘Look at me.’ You know, look at me and what I can do.”
Decades ago, the choir formed by chance in a church basement by the piano.
“Over the years they toured. They went to Hawaii twice and they were on the old Tommy Common Show.”
For one woman who moved to Penticton from Northern B.C., the 45-member choir and its 15-piece orchestra has been something to build her life around.
“I did some searching and found a seniors’ choir online and it was the Penticton Tuneagers, and that’s what told me this is where you need to be,” said Nora David, Penticton Tuneagers president.
“I’ve sung my entire life and I am so happy I made the move.”
Their grand finale of the year will be showcasing their hard work alongside six other choirs from the Okanagan Valley at the eighth annual Choral Extravaganza Nov. 17 at the Penticton United Church.
The event begins at 2 p.m., and tickets are available at the door. Children under 12 years old are $5 and for adults, tickets are $15.
