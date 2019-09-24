Kelowna Liedertafel Society prepares to dazzle at Oktoberfest celebration

Oktoberfest is fast approaching and the Kelowna Liedertafel, a German Canadian mixed choir, is working hard to make it a night that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It’s all about having fun, music, beer and good food of course,” said Susie Kaul, Kelowna Liedertafel Society president.

“Then we have a good band and also entertainment. The choir will sing a short concert and sing-alongs and it is traditional and lots of fun.”

As the choir prepares for their big performance at the Oktoberfest celebration they will be hosting at Parkinson Recreation Centre, they are also approaching the 50th anniversary of the choir.

One of the two remaining founding members of the choir, Paul Fischer, said that it’s not only the music that unites the members.

“It’s the friendship,” he said. “The camaraderie, to meet once a week and enjoy the other choir members.”

The choir sings in both English and German, to keep the tradition alive but to also make it more inclusive for their audience.

“When we are in the middle of the song and I can feel the vibes of the choir are working and the audience is with us and they might start clapping or even singing,” said Rory Fader, conductor. “It’s just so much fun.”

Oktoberfest will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre and tickets are still available at Illichmann’s Delicatessen, by calling 250-862-2798 or at the door.

