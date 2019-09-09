Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal’s choir program gets helping hand from Quebec

After a long fight to save its choir program, the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal is beginning the new school year on a high note.

The organization announced on Monday the Quebec government will be providing funding over the next three years to keep the choir alive.

“It is a great mark of recognition on the part of the government towards our institution and a commitment to ensure our sustainability,” said Pierre Éloi Talbot, president of the board of directors, in a statement.

For 63 years, an agreement with the Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) has allowed choir members to be educated at a practice facility at private school, College Notre-Dame.

However, the school board announced earlier this year that the deal had come to an end and high school students would be transferred to the public system.

At the time, staff and students voiced concerns over whether the program would be able to continue. The elite choir is a program that supports artistic boys who have been singing at Sunday masses at the St-Joseph’s Oratory for decades.

The Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal has been fighting for months to save the program. Singers held demonstrations and a petition that was launched on behalf of the members garnered more than 17,000 signatures.

After the province passed a unanimous motion in May to keep the choir alive, the singers called on the education ministry to intervene in June.

The Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal says the province’s investment will help the choir find a long-term solution within the public education system without having to cut the program. It will also help maintain the quality of education and respect scheduling constraints related to choir rehearsals.

