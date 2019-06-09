Cardston Girls Choir represents Canada in world competition

A small town girls’ choir from Southern Alberta will have their voices heard on the world stage.

The Cardston Girls Choir will be representing Canada in a worldwide competition with over 30 countries singing for the top spot.

“We’ve been invited to go to the Vienna World Choir Peace Festival and we will be representing Canada there,” said Leslie Dittmann, artistic director and founder of the Cardston Girls Choir.

Among those representing Canada is a pair of sisters who have been singing together for four years, but this time will be their last.

“I’m graduating this year which is super sad to leave the choir, but my sister will be staying in and she’ll be holding the torch for our family,” said choir singer Lindy Bectell.

However, she says she’s grateful to have been able share her love of music with her younger sister, Rachel.

“She’s so passionate about it and it really inspired me to join choir, because she enjoyed it so much, and I have enjoyed it a lot too,” Rachel said.

“It’s been so fun to sing with her and find my own passion for music.”

Competing against thousands of other singers from many countries, this choir has spent long hours practicing and perfecting their skills for the two-week festival that takes place at the end of July.

It’s a challenge these girls look forward to while representing the small town of Cardston — and the entire nation.