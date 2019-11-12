Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after allegedly stuffing $4,000 of booze into suitcase, bag in Uxbridge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2019 6:33 pm
Durham police say the alleged incident occurred on Nov. 4.
Durham police say the alleged incident occurred on Nov. 4. File / Global News

UXBRIDGE – Police say they’ve charged three men for allegedly stealing $4,000 worth of alcohol from a liquor store northeast of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police say two men walked into an LCBO store in Uxbridge on the evening of Nov. 4.

They allege the pair stuffed a suitcase and a duffel bag with bottles of alcohol and walked out without paying.

READ MORE: Video appears to show men taking bottles of booze from Oakville LCBO using duffel bags, suitcase

Police say a customer followed the suspects’ car and reported its position.

They say officers stopped the vehicle in Pickering later that evening, where they allegedly found the suitcase and duffel bag of booze along with a small quantity of crack cocaine.

Police allege two of the men have been involved in other liquor store thefts.

Story continues below advertisement

The three men face charges that include possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Video appears to show brazen Oakville LCBO theft
Video appears to show brazen Oakville LCBO theft
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeTheftDurham Regional PoliceDurhamlcboUxbridgedurham crimeLCBO theftLCBO thefts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.