Crime

Man charged with impaired driving in Napanee had young children in the car, OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:11 pm
OPP charged a man with impaired driving in Napanee on Friday.
A man who was charged with impaired driving last week had two young children in his vehicle at the time, according to Lennox and Addington OPP.

Police say officers stopped the vehicle on Centre Street in Napanee on Friday around 5 p.m. after they received a call about a possible impaired driver.

When police stopped the vehicle, they allege the 44-year-old driver was impaired. According to police, there was another adult passenger in the vehicle and two young children, who police say officers transported after the man was arrested.

OPP have charged the 44-year-old Northbrook resident, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the children, with two impaired driving charges.

The man is set to appear in a Napanee court on Dec. 3 to answer to his charges. His driver’s licence has been suspended, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

