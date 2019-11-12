Training to help Saskatchewan teachers build safe, inclusive learning environments

Send this page to someone via email

Teachers, school staff and volunteers in Saskatchewan are being offered free training to help build safe and inclusive learning environments in the classroom.

The province is partnering with Respect Group co-founder Sheldon Kenney to offer the new Respect in School initiative.

It’s being offered to all school divisions, First Nation education authorities and independent schools in the province.

“We are so grateful for the leadership that Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate when it comes to the prevention of bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination,” Kennedy said.

“Respect in School will give school leaders the confidence to step up and step in when situations arise and help create safe and respectful learning environments for all students.”

Story continues below advertisement

The program consists of a 90-minute online personal development training course.

It focuses on preventing, identifying, responding to and reporting incidents of bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination in schools.

“We are happy to partner with Respect Group to make this valuable training available to all school staff in Saskatchewan,” said Education Minister Gordon Wyant.

READ MORE: Overcrowding issue facing Regina Public Schools

“We understand the importance of ensuring safe and welcoming learning environments for everyone, and this training will further support the adult leaders in our schools to better understand and act on complex issues.”

Shawn Davidson, Saskatchewan School Boards Association president, said “the safety and well-being of students is always a priority for school boards.”

“School division employees and our communities work hard every day to create safe and caring environments for our students and us as school boards are welcoming of additional supports being made available.”

Training will begin within a few weeks and will be available over the next two years.

1:43 FSIN, Sask. teachers call on gov’ts to invest more for Indigenous students FSIN, Sask. teachers call on gov’ts to invest more for Indigenous students