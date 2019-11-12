Menu

Canada

Caisse CEO Michael Sabia is stepping down

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 12:30 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 12:50 pm
Michael Sabia, chief executive of Quebec's Caisse de Depot, is stepping down.
Michael Sabia, chief executive of Quebec's Caisse de Depot, is stepping down. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Michael Sabia is stepping down as president and CEO of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) as of next year.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, said he would leave the Caisse as of February 2020 — one year ahead of schedule. He is leaving to lead the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Sabia oversaw Quebec’s pension fund for nearly 11 years after first securing the position in 2009. Before joining the CDPQ, Sabia was chief executive of BCE Inc.

READ MORE: Quebec pension fund president hopes to ‘revolutionize mass transit’ with electric train project

“Throughout this period, my goal has been to realize the full potential of this unique institution to benefit the people of Quebec,” he said in a statement. “I know that I am leaving CDPQ and its people in a strong position to seize the many opportunities that lie ahead for them as I move on to my next challenge.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Caisse has begun its search for Sabia’s successor, which must be approved by the government. The investment fund said in a statement that its board of directors has retained an international firm’s services to review potential candidates.

The process should be finished by the beginning of next year, according to the Caisse.

As of June 30, the Caisse had $326.7 billion in net assets.

READ MORE: Quebecor buying Caisse de depot stake in Quebecor Media for $1.69 billion

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
