Child found safe after leaving Skyview Ranch home while parents slept: police

Calgary police say a child wandered away from his Skyview Ranch home on Tuesday while his parents were sleeping.
According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), the four-year old’s father called 911 just after 3 a.m. saying he woke up to find the front door open and his child missing.
READ MORE: Girl, 2, critically injured after being hit by air conditioner that fell from Toronto apartment
Officers patrolling the area found the child alone at a nearby Circle K convenience store a short time later.
Police said the boy was not dressed for the weather and wasn’t wearing any shoes, but was okay.
The parents told police they had forgotten to put a child lock in place on their door.
COMMENTS