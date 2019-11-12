Menu

Canada

Child found safe after leaving Skyview Ranch home while parents slept: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 10:09 am
Calgary police said a child reported missing from his home on Skyview Ranch Road on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 was found safe at a Circle K convenience store.
Calgary police say a child wandered away from his Skyview Ranch home on Tuesday while his parents were sleeping.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), the four-year old’s father called 911 just after 3 a.m. saying he woke up to find the front door open and his child missing.

Officers patrolling the area found the child alone at a nearby Circle K convenience store a short time later.

Police said the boy was not dressed for the weather and wasn’t wearing any shoes, but was okay.

The parents told police they had forgotten to put a child lock in place on their door.

