Avalanche visit the Jets after Makar’s 2 goal-game

Colorado Avalanche (10-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (10-7-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Cale Makar scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-2 victory against the Blue Jackets.

The Jets are 8-3-0 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg averages 2.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

The Avalanche are 5-5-0 in Western Conference play. Colorado has scored 62 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with nine.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 17 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 10 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

MacKinnon has collected 22 total points while scoring nine goals and totalling 13 assists for the Avalanche. Joonas Donskoi has five goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Gabriel Bourque: out (lower body).

Avalanche Injuries: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower body), Nikita Zadorov: out (jaw), Colin Wilson: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.