Beloved Langley diner loses musical instruments, karaoke equipment in break-in

A beloved Langley diner was shocked to discover its door smashed in Monday morning, with all of its musical instruments and karaoke equipment stolen.

Brogan’s Diner has been serving food and live music with a retro ’50s touch for years, and prides itself on its outreach to the community with several free events.

On Monday around 6 a.m., owner Shannon Brogan’s husband came to the diner to find the deli door broken and the till stolen. The guitars, amps, microphones, karaoke machine and computers had also been stolen from the stage in the dining room.

“It’s quite upsetting,” she said. “It’s quite upsetting to the community, as there’s probably about 20 people here right now who would be singing up there.”

Brogan said the combined cost of the stolen equipment is roughly $15,000 to $20,000.

Some of the instruments stolen were passed down through Brogan’s family for decades, while the karaoke machine was brand new.

Langley RCMP say they are investigating, and are studying security footage from cameras posted across the street from the diner on 56 Avenue.

Despite the investigation, Brogan isn’t holding her breath that the stolen items will be found.

That isn’t stopping the diner from putting on its Remembrance Day show Monday night, after getting karaoke equipment donated by people who heard the news on Facebook.

“We just want to celebrate those who served and put their lives down for us,” she said.

Brogan also wants to extend her hospitality to those who would resort to stealing to make ends meet.

“If you need something, come in and ask,” he said. “We’re always here to give a meal, no questions asked. This just saddens my heart.”