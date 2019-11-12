Heavy snowfall across southern Quebec hampers commutes

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers are dealing with difficult road conditions and commutes Tuesday morning, as heavy snow continues to wallop the southern half of the province.

The season’s first major snowfall began Monday afternoon in several regions across Quebec, including the greater Montreal area, Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

In Montreal, most school boards remain open but the Oral School for the Deaf is closed. The English Montreal School Board and Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board warn school buses may be late.

In the Eastern Townships and Sherbrooke area, several school boards have cancelled classes for the day.

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada states some areas are expected to receive up to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the day.

A winter storm warning was in effect the southeast part of the province along the St. Lawrence River, which the national weather agency said could see between 20 and 40 centimetres.

The blast of winter weather means visibility on the road will be suddenly reduced at times.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” the weather agency said.

The City of Montreal has launched its snow removal operations ahead of schedule, with officials saying they are prepared for the first storm of the season. As part of the plan, the city has added 33 more machines to spread abrasives and 15 more weather stations.

The City of Montreal says it is ready to handle the early snowfall. Yannick Gadbois/Global News

Montreal police are asking motorists to slow down and to take their time on the roads Tuesday morning.

“If you do not have your winter tires, avoid driving with your vehicle,” police said on social media.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) warned there were delays on its bus network. The city’s public transit authority is asking Montrealers to plan more time for their trips and to look up the status of service before heading out.

There are also delays and cancellations at the Montreal Trudeau International Airport. Officials recommend all passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

