Canada

Kingston police looking for missing man last seen headed for west end

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 2:33 pm
Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, 43-year-old Christopher Daly.
Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, 43-year-old Christopher Daly. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a man who was last seen on Nov. 5 on his way to the Cataraqui Centre in Kingston’s west end.

Police say 43-year-old Christopher Daly has no permanent ties to Kingston and could be in the Oshawa area.

He is described as 6′ 2″, 135 pounds, with a fair complexion.

Police say he has buzz-cut dirty-blonde hair and a cut on his forehead.

He was last wearing blue jeans and a blue and black plaid jacket.

It’s possible that Daly may be driving a black 2007 Honda Accord with the licence plate number: BRHW921.

Police are asking anyone with information about Daly’s whereabouts to contact Const. Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

