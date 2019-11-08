Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man screams out bomb threat in downtown restaurant: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 3:53 pm
Kingston police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly shouted out a bomb threat in a downtown restaurant on Thursday evening.
Kingston police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly shouted out a bomb threat in a downtown restaurant on Thursday evening. Global News File

Kingston police arrested a man for allegedly making bomb threats while in a downtown restaurant.

Police were called to an unidentified restaurant on Thursday after 8 p.m. after a man jumped on the counter and yelled that he had a bomb, according to a police news release.

READ MORE: Kingston school put under hold and secure due to phoned-in bomb threat, police say

The man then allegedly threatened an employee, telling her she was going to die, before exiting the restaurant and going west on Princess Street.

Kingston police say they found the man near Princess and Division streets.

When police tried to arrest him, they say he became uncooperative, refusing to identify himself while continuing to walk away from them.

Police say the man also seemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old Kingston man was charged with resisting a peace officer, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and three counts of breach of probation.

Kingston police confirm two businesses allegedly sent bomb threats through email
Kingston police confirm two businesses allegedly sent bomb threats through email
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonKingston Policekingston crimedowntown kingstonCrime KingstonKingston Bomb Threatbomb threat Kingstonbomb threat restaurantdowntown kingston restaurantKingston police bomb threat
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.