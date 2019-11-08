Man screams out bomb threat in downtown restaurant: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kingston police arrested a man for allegedly making bomb threats while in a downtown restaurant.

Police were called to an unidentified restaurant on Thursday after 8 p.m. after a man jumped on the counter and yelled that he had a bomb, according to a police news release.

The man then allegedly threatened an employee, telling her she was going to die, before exiting the restaurant and going west on Princess Street.

Kingston police say they found the man near Princess and Division streets.

When police tried to arrest him, they say he became uncooperative, refusing to identify himself while continuing to walk away from them.

Police say the man also seemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old Kingston man was charged with resisting a peace officer, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and three counts of breach of probation.

0:53 Kingston police confirm two businesses allegedly sent bomb threats through email Kingston police confirm two businesses allegedly sent bomb threats through email