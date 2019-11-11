Humane Society searching for coyote in distress in Oakville

An unusual rescue effort continues in Halton Region.
The Oakville and Milton Humane Society is trying to find and assist a coyote that is believed to be in distress, with its head stuck in a container.
The coyote was seen in Bronte Creek Provincial Park on Saturday and a team of animal control officers were on site Monday.
Members of the public are being told not to approach the coyote which will likely run away, if approached.
Instead, spotters are urged to call the Oakville and Milton Humane Society to report the location.
What to do if you see an injured animal in the wild
