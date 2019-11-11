Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Humane Society searching for coyote in distress in Oakville

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 11, 2019 2:08 pm
The Oakville and Milton Humane Society is trying to assist a coyote with its head stuck in a container.
The Oakville and Milton Humane Society is trying to assist a coyote with its head stuck in a container. Oakville and Milton Humane Society

An unusual rescue effort continues in Halton Region.

The Oakville and Milton Humane Society is trying to find and assist a coyote that is believed to be in distress, with its head stuck in a container.

READ MORE: Hiker’s goldendoodle dies after coyote attack on Hamilton trail

The coyote was seen in Bronte Creek Provincial Park on Saturday and a team of animal control officers were on site Monday.

Members of the public are being told not to approach the coyote which will likely run away, if approached.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, spotters are urged to call the Oakville and Milton Humane Society to report the location.

What to do if you see an injured animal in the wild
What to do if you see an injured animal in the wild
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OakvilleCoyoteBronte Creek Provincial Parkcoyote container on headcoyote stuck in bucketOakville and Milton Humane SocietyOakville coyote
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.