Humane Society searching for coyote in distress in Oakville

An unusual rescue effort continues in Halton Region.

The Oakville and Milton Humane Society is trying to find and assist a coyote that is believed to be in distress, with its head stuck in a container.

The coyote was seen in Bronte Creek Provincial Park on Saturday and a team of animal control officers were on site Monday.

Members of the public are being told not to approach the coyote which will likely run away, if approached.

If you are in the Bronte Park area today and you spot a coyote with its head caught in a container, please call the OMHS at (905) 845-1551 and provide its location. Do not approach the coyote, as it will likely run away when approached. We have a team of officers on site. pic.twitter.com/OkH8Fa5Gp5 — Oakville Humane (@OakvilleHumane) November 11, 2019

Instead, spotters are urged to call the Oakville and Milton Humane Society to report the location.

