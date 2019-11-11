Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man carjacked Uber, crashed into fence at remand centre: Edmonton police

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 1:11 pm
Car tracks are visible at the Edmonton Remand Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, after a vehicle drove through the fence following a carjacking incident. .
Car tracks are visible at the Edmonton Remand Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, after a vehicle drove through the fence following a carjacking incident. . Todd Merkley / Global News

A 23-year-old was arrested by Edmonton police early Monday, Nov. 11, after he carjacked an Uber and then crashed it into a fence at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Police say they received a report that a male passenger of an Uber carjacked the vehicle just after midnight, in the area of 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

Related News

READ MORE: Edmonton Uber driver allegedly kidnapped and shot by extortionists

Shortly after, another report came in to police that an impaired driver had driven through the fence into the staff parking lot at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

No one was injured in either incident, police say.

READ MORE: Police release photos of suspects wanted in north Edmonton carjacking

Staff at the centre were able to hold the suspect until police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed it was the same suspect from the earlier carjacking report and say charges are pending.

Study: Growth in ride-hailing industry leads to more deadly accidents
Study: Growth in ride-hailing industry leads to more deadly accidents
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeUberCarjackingEdmonton Remand CentreUber SafetyEdmonton carjackinguber crashedmonton remand crashremand carremand car accidentremand car smashuber carjackinguber carjacking edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.