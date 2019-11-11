Man carjacked Uber, crashed into fence at remand centre: Edmonton police

A 23-year-old was arrested by Edmonton police early Monday, Nov. 11, after he carjacked an Uber and then crashed it into a fence at the Edmonton Remand Centre.
Police say they received a report that a male passenger of an Uber carjacked the vehicle just after midnight, in the area of 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.
Shortly after, another report came in to police that an impaired driver had driven through the fence into the staff parking lot at the Edmonton Remand Centre.
No one was injured in either incident, police say.
Staff at the centre were able to hold the suspect until police arrived.
Police confirmed it was the same suspect from the earlier carjacking report and say charges are pending.
COMMENTS