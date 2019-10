Send this page to someone via email

An Uber driver was robbed at gunpoint in Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Officers said it happened in the 400 block of Hidden Creek Boulevard N.W. at around 4:40 p.m.

The suspect ran away with the vehicle’s keys and had not been caught as of 10 p.m., police said, not able to offer a description.

There were no injuries, officers said.

