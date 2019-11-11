Freezing rain forecast for Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector could see freezing rain or ice pellets on Monday evening.

That’s the forecast from Environment Canada, which has issued a special weather statement for the Southern Interior highways.

It’s also telling drivers to expect snow to start falling on the Okanagan Connector at high elevations on Monday night and that 5 to 10 cm will have fallen by Tuesday.

READ MORE: Stolen Bentley caught going wrong way on Coquihalla found in Okanagan

By Tuesday afternoon Environment Canada is expecting the freezing rain risk will give way to rain or showers.

Story continues below advertisement