Freezing rain forecast for Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector could see freezing rain or ice pellets on Monday evening.
That’s the forecast from Environment Canada, which has issued a special weather statement for the Southern Interior highways.
It’s also telling drivers to expect snow to start falling on the Okanagan Connector at high elevations on Monday night and that 5 to 10 cm will have fallen by Tuesday.
By Tuesday afternoon Environment Canada is expecting the freezing rain risk will give way to rain or showers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS