Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain forecast for Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 12:49 pm
A Drive BC highway cam image of Highway 97C looking east from the Pennask Summit around 8 a.m. Monday morning. .
A Drive BC highway cam image of Highway 97C looking east from the Pennask Summit around 8 a.m. Monday morning. . Drive BC

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector could see freezing rain or ice pellets on Monday evening.

READ MORE: Driver behind fatal 2017 Coquihalla crash that killed UBCO student receives $1,500 fine

That’s the forecast from Environment Canada, which has issued a special weather statement for the Southern Interior highways.

It’s also telling drivers to expect snow to start falling on the Okanagan Connector at high elevations on Monday night and that 5 to 10 cm will have fallen by Tuesday.

READ MORE: Stolen Bentley caught going wrong way on Coquihalla found in Okanagan

By Tuesday afternoon Environment Canada is expecting the freezing rain risk will give way to rain or showers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaFreezing RainSpecial Weather StatementCoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayOkanagan ConnectorHighway 97C
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.