Quebecers mark Remembrance Day with ceremonies across province

Montrealers will gather at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city Monday morning to pay tribute to Canadians who died in the line of duty.

The commemorations are being held in recognition of the contribution of soldiers who lost their lives while defending the country’s freedom and those who continue to serve Canada.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is asking citizens to participate in a moment on silence and to partake in daily gestures of peace in honour of veterans.

“At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month today, let’s take a moment together to remember silently the courage of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us, for our future,” she wrote on social media.

A commemoration is being held at at 11 a.m. at Pointe-Claire’s National Field of Honour. The cemetery is not only solely reserved for veterans, but serves as a place of honour for those who served Canada.

In Montreal, there are several ceremonies planned, including at Place du Canada. A commemoration will also be held at Outremont Park where dignitaries will lay wreaths at the park’s cenotaph.

A memorial service will also be held at Baron de Hirsch Cemetary as of 10:30 a.m. on de la Savanne Street.

There are ceremonies planned for other parts of the province. In Quebec City, a parade and ceremony will begin as of 10:30 a.m. at the Plains of Abraham.

