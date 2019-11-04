Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal students take part in early Remembrance Day ceremony, learn about Canada’s war history

By Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 5:19 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 5:23 pm
Elementary school students took part in an early Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday.
Elementary school students took part in an early Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday. Amanda Jelowicki

Under a cloudy sky on a chilly Monday morning, about 100 EMSB elementary students filtered through the National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire to learn about Canada’s war history.

Related News

“It makes me think of my great-grandpa who went to the war,” said 10-year-old Jakob Deland of Edward Murphy Elementary.

Jakob admitted he doesn’t know much about Canada’s war history. But as he planted large, handmade paper poppies onto veterans’ gravestones, he thought about his great-grandfather and the many Canadians who lost their lives in battle.

“It makes me feel sad inside for the people that protected us and couldn’t be with their families,” he said.

After planting thousands of paper poppies, the children from Edward Murphy Elementary and General Vanier Elementary participated in an early Remembrance Day ceremony. The No Stone Left Alone organization helped co-ordinate the visit.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No Stone Left Alone honours Canada’s fallen

“It’s really to reconnect the concept of commemoration with the newer generation so it carries on in the future,” said No Stone Left Alone volunteer Arianne Deschenes.

A choir from General Vanier elementary sang a few hymns during the short ceremony, including Amazing Grace.

Several children read poems, including In Flanders Fields. After the readings, the children listened to a recording of the Last Post and then observed two minutes of silence.

For many of the kids from grades 4,5 and 6, this wasn’t just a field trip. It was a chance to really see — and learn — about war and its victims.

No Stone Left Alone: Holocaust survivor recalls harrowing experience during WWII
No Stone Left Alone: Holocaust survivor recalls harrowing experience during WWII

“They served us in war, and that war was important because if we lost, the Germans would have taken over a large part of Europe,” said 10-year-old Joey Di Sano.

“I really think it’s important for people to understand we are happy right now, but without the people who fought for us, we would not be happy and we should all honour them,” said Grade 6 student Cylia Marks.

For teachers, learning outside the classroom makes a big difference.

READ MORE: Mom of 4 army officers, 1 who died in Afghanistan, named National Silver Cross Mother

Story continues below advertisement

“How do you remember? The veterans aren’t around, there is a big disconnect because it’s over 100 years ago,” said EMSB spiritual adviser Rocco Speranza, referring to the First World War. “So coming out to cemeteries like this, it’s a way to connect, you read about it, but you see.”

And students say learning hands-on really helps the history lessons sink in.

“I think it’s special, because people sacrificed their lives so we are here today, and I think everyone should remember them and place a poppy on their stones because they did a lot for us to be here,” said 10-year-old student Charlie Rose.

And now a new generation knows why it’s so important never to forget.

READ MORE: Quebec legion says finding poppy campaign volunteers an annual struggle

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Remembrance DayVeteransPointe-ClaireEMSBNo Stone Left AloneVeterans DayNational Field of Honour
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.