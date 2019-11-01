No Stone Left Alone ceremonies to be held across Canada Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of ceremonies will take place across Canada on Monday, as part of an annual tradition that aims to ensure those who have served in the country’s military are not forgotten.

No Stone Left Alone will hold more than 100 remembrance ceremonies in more than 68 Canadian communities leading up to Remembrance Day, getting closer to its goal to have a student place a poppy on the headstone of every Canadian who has served in the country’s armed forces.

READ MORE: No Stone Left Alone expands in Canada this Remembrance Day

Maureen Bianchini-Purvis, whose parents served for Canada in the Second World War, started the No Stone Left Alone movement eight years ago. The first ceremony was held at Edmonton’s Beechmount cemetery.

Since then, the tradition has expanded beyond anything those behind the first ceremony thought possible. For the past three years, the event has reached an international level, with No Stone Left Alone ceremonies held in Krakow, Poland.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No Stone Left Alone honours fallen Canadian military

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation held remembrance ceremonies in 105 cemeteries from coast to coast in 2018, with more than 9,000 students placing poppies on the headstones of nearly 59,000 armed forces members.

Global News will live stream the No Stone Left Alone ceremony from Edmonton’s Beechmount cemetery on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. MT. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook.

Tune in to Global television on Nov. 11 for a special half-hour presentation looking at the impact No Stone Left Alone has on people and communities across the country. The special airs at 10 a.m. in the Maritimes, 11 a.m. in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, and 11:30 a.m. in Alberta.

Visit the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation website to learn more about the movement.