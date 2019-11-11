Ottawa police seek public’s help in locating missing Barrhaven teen

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police are asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday.

According to police, Aleksa Jovanovic was last seen in the Maple Ridge Drive area at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. He left home on his bicycle and police say he hasn’t been seen since.

Aleksa is described by police as 6-1 and 160 pounds with short brown hair.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a red and white Houston Rockets hat, light grey track paints, black Colombia jacket, black shoes, and a black sac-like backpack with NBA written on it.

His bicycle is a Yukon Giant, dark blue with blue and white stripes; reflectors on front and rear. Police say he also has a blue bike helmet.

Police say Aleksa’s family are concerned for his safety and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aleksa are asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.

