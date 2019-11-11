‘Leave alliance’: Nigel Farage says Brexit Party won’t run against anti-EU candidates

Send this page to someone via email

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Brexit Party, said Monday that his party’s candidates will not fight the Tories in 317 seats ahead of the Dec. 12 election, a significant boost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We will concentrate our efforts into every seat held by the Labour Party and the rest of the remainer parties,” Farage said during a press conference in Wales. “The candidates we are putting up to stand for the Brexit party are genuine and true.”

Farage, an anti-EU campaigner who set up the Brexit Party earlier this year, had previously said his party would contest every single seat across Britain if Johnson did not cancel his deal to leave the European Union.

WATCH: Tech, social media companies plan crackdown on U.K. election misinformation

2:31 Johnson calls 2019 election ‘most important’ in history of country as he launches campaign Johnson calls 2019 election ‘most important’ in history of country as he launches campaign

He had previously pledged to field more than 600 candidates in the upcoming election.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Farage said he is concentrating the party’s efforts to focus on seats held by the Labour party and prevent the risk of a “disastrous” second referendum by creating a “leave alliance.”

“If there was a second referendum I think it would be disastrous for trust in our entire democratic system, disastrous for business and investment in our country,” he said. “We’ve decided ourselves that we absolutely have to put country before party and take the fight to labour.”

More to come…