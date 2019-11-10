Menu

OHL Roundup: Sunday, November 10, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2019 10:14 pm

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Brady Lyle and Matthew Philip scored in the shootout to lift the Owen Sound Attack to a 4-3 win over the Erie Otters on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Adam McMaster, Aidan Dudas and Lyle scored consecutive goals in the second period to put Owen Sound (10-5-2) ahead 3-2.

Danial Singer led the Otters (9-6-4) with a goal and an assist. Brendan Hoffman and Brett Bressette, with the tying goal early in the third period, also scored.

Attack goaltender Mack Guzda made 53 saves. Erie’s Aidan Campbell stopped 29 shots.

ICEDOGS 5 BULLDOGS 4

HAMILTON — Ivan Lodnia scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, and tacked on three assists to lead Niagara (6-11-3) over the Bulldogs (8-11-1).

67’S 3 PETES 2 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jack Quinn scored the winner 1:25 into overtime, Joseph Garreffa struck twice in regulation, and Ottawa (13-5-0) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Petes (13-5-1).

STING 4 BATTALION 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling scored two third-period goals and Ethan Langevin turned away 27 shots as the Sting (9-8-0) doubled up North Bay (3-16-0), which has lost 10 straight.

GENERALS 4 RANGERS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel scored three times and set up one more and Zachary Paputsakis made 36 saves as the Generals (14-3-1) doubled up Kitchener (6-6-4).

SPIRIT 7 SPITFIRES 6 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Reilly Webb potted the winner after his team scored three time in the final 1:40 of regulation as Saginaw (11-6-2) came back to beat the Spitfires (11-3-2), who had their seven-game win streak halted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
