Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Moe to speak about carbon tax, equalization, with Trudeau

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 3:38 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to media following the 2019 federal election at the Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to media following the 2019 federal election at the Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this Tuesday, the premier’s office announced in a statement.

The statement said the premier will speak about the “inequitable equalization formula, putting a one-year pause on the carbon tax” and expanding the province’s market access.

“We are proposing reasonable actions the Prime Minister and his minority government can take that will show he is prepared to address the concerns and frustrations of Saskatchewan people,” said the Premier in the statement.

READ MORE: Moe asks Trudeau for meeting in 2nd letter outlining Saskatchewan’s concerns

The meeting follows two letter Moe sent Trudeau after the latter’s measured success in the recent federal election, during which the Liberal Party won enough seats to form a minority government.

Sask. premier demands ‘new deal for Canada’ following Liberal victory
Sask. premier demands ‘new deal for Canada’ following Liberal victory
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauFederal election 2019SaskatchewanOttawaCarbon Tax#cdnpoliScott MoeEqualizationNo Saskatchewan MPSaskatchewan federal representation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.