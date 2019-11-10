Moe to speak about carbon tax, equalization, with Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this Tuesday, the premier’s office announced in a statement.

The statement said the premier will speak about the “inequitable equalization formula, putting a one-year pause on the carbon tax” and expanding the province’s market access.

“We are proposing reasonable actions the Prime Minister and his minority government can take that will show he is prepared to address the concerns and frustrations of Saskatchewan people,” said the Premier in the statement.

The meeting follows two letter Moe sent Trudeau after the latter’s measured success in the recent federal election, during which the Liberal Party won enough seats to form a minority government.

